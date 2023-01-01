Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 COACHMAN Clipper

0 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2017 COACHMAN Clipper

2017 COACHMAN Clipper

21FQ

Watch This Vehicle

2017 COACHMAN Clipper

21FQ

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

  1. 9635908
  2. 9635908
  3. 9635908
  4. 9635908
  5. 9635908
  6. 9635908
  7. 9635908
  8. 9635908
  9. 9635908
  10. 9635908
  11. 9635908
  12. 9635908
  13. 9635908
  14. 9635908
  15. 9635908
  16. 9635908
  17. 9635908
  18. 9635908
  19. 9635908
  20. 9635908
  21. 9635908
  22. 9635908
  23. 9635908
  24. 9635908
  25. 9635908
  26. 9635908
  27. 9635908
  28. 9635908
  29. 9635908
  30. 9635908
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635908
  • Stock #: 115235
  • VIN: 5ZT2CWKB0HJ115235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # 115235
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2017 COACHMAN Clippe...
 0 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Sunset Park RV ...
 0 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 197,558 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory