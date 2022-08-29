Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

37,000 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9039250
  Stock #: 540524
  VIN: 2C3CDZC99HH540524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 540524
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

