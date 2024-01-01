$14,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
SUPER CLEAN 2017 GRAND CARAVAN SXT
With every important option!
Only 171,000 very well maintained kms!
Loaded and finished in Metallic Navy Blue on Black Cloth seats.
6 Passenger with Captains chairs in the rear and of course Stow n go
DVD Player, Rear Camera and Navigation
Privacy glass with Power Windows Yup even the rear ones :)
Rear Air and Heat
Aluminum Wheels on New Michelin Tires!
Drives as great as it looks!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $14,888, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL + COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
