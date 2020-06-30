Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

45,062 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-888-889-8021

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

  Listing ID: 5323898
  Stock #: 20-530SFA
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG1HR675093

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,062 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn Crew, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Map/Courtesy Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

