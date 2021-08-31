Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

72,088 KM

Details Description Features

$23,842

+ tax & licensing
$23,842

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

$23,842

+ taxes & licensing

72,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7643728
  • Stock #: 20-1146C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 72,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Crew Plus, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
SECURITY ALARM
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Octane Red
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats O...

