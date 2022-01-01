$30,988 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8094001

8094001 Stock #: HR869919

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Media / Nav / Comm am/fm dvd player Bluetooth Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Additional Features LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Power Side Doors Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.