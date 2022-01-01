Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, DVD, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Tow Pkg, Power Sliding Doors & Much More!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, DVD, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Tow Pkg, Power Sliding Doors & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8094001
  • Stock #: HR869919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer Tow Group, Tow Package, Remote Start, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Air Conditioning, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a dependable Grand Caravan today!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
am/fm
dvd player
Bluetooth
3RD ROW SEATING
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Power Side Doors
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

