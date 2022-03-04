$27,998 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8569229

8569229 Stock #: HR781465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm dvd player Convenience Tow Package Additional Features LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Power Side Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.