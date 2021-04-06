Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

66,225 KM

Details Description Features

$14,893

+ tax & licensing
$14,893

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

$14,893

+ taxes & licensing

66,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6836618
  • Stock #: 21-174Y

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Pearl White Tri-Coat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" W/COVERS -inc: 17" Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

