Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

135,457 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

  1. 1677016121
  2. 1677014915
  3. 1677016121
  4. 1677016122
  5. 1677016122
  6. 1677016122
  7. 1677016122
  8. 1677016123
  9. 1677016123
  10. 1677016122
  11. 1677016122
  12. 1677016121
  13. 1677016123
  14. 1677016123
  15. 1677016123
  16. 1677016122
  17. 1677016122
  18. 1677016123
  19. 1677016123
  20. 1677016121
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639310
  • Stock #: C8461
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7HT528461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C8461
  • Mileage 135,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2017 Dodge Journey S...
 135,457 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 126,318 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT
 175,839 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory