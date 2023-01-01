$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Legacy Auto Credit
519-507-2277
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,487KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9711262
- Stock #: 23049
- VIN: 1FMCU9G96HUD80410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,487 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
