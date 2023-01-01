Menu
2017 Ford Escape

55,487 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

SE

Location

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

519-507-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,487KM
Used
  • Stock #: 23049
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G96HUD80410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

