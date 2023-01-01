$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 8 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9843761

9843761 Stock #: B24196

B24196 VIN: 1FMCU9GD5HUB24196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,808 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.