2017 Ford Escape

152,808 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,808KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9843761
  • Stock #: B24196
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD5HUB24196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

