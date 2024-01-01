Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford F-150

135,776 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1718135820
  2. 1718135820
  3. 1718135820
  4. 1718135820
  5. 1718135820
  6. 1718135820
  7. 1718135820
  8. 1718135820
  9. 1718135820
  10. 1718135820
  11. 1718135820
  12. 1718135820
  13. 1718135820
  14. 1718135820
  15. 1718135820
  16. 1718135820
  17. 1718135820
  18. 1718135820
  19. 1718135820
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,776KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG1HKD27995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C7995
  • Mileage 135,776 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 164,200 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Dodge Challenger GT 151,714 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 161,777 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150