2017 Ford Mustang
ROUSH GT VEMON 670HP SUPERCHARGED/ CLEAN CARFAX
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5304052
- Exterior Colour Grabber Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 14,010 KM
6-SPEED MANUAL, LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE! This one of a kind Mustang GT is a ultra-powerful beast with over 140 Horsepower more than a GT350! The already powerful 5.0 Coyote motor has been brought to another level thanks to a Ford Racing/Roush Phase 1 Supercharger giving the car an extra 235 Horsepower. This Mustang not only gets attention from its beautiful Grabber Blue paint, and bigger hood, but also its roaring sound thanks to a MBRP Stainless Steel Exhaust System!
Options and Features include: GT Performance Pacakage, Brembo Brakes, alloy wheels, performance tires, upgraded aero, upgraded hood, Grabber Blue paint, limited slip differential, 3M PPF, Black Badges, push button start, bluetooth audio, usb and aux inputs, back up camera, and more!
