2017 Ford Mustang

14,010 KM

Details

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

ROUSH GT VEMON 670HP SUPERCHARGED/ CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Ford Mustang

ROUSH GT VEMON 670HP SUPERCHARGED/ CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8348589
  Stock #: 4072
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5304052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grabber Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 14,010 KM

Vehicle Description

6-SPEED MANUAL, LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE! This one of a kind Mustang GT is a ultra-powerful beast with over 140 Horsepower more than a GT350! The already powerful 5.0 Coyote motor has been brought to another level thanks to a Ford Racing/Roush Phase 1 Supercharger giving the car an extra 235 Horsepower. This Mustang not only gets attention from its beautiful Grabber Blue paint, and bigger hood, but also its roaring sound thanks to a MBRP Stainless Steel Exhaust System!

Options and Features include: GT Performance Pacakage, Brembo Brakes, alloy wheels, performance tires, upgraded aero, upgraded hood, Grabber Blue paint, limited slip differential, 3M PPF, Black Badges, push button start, bluetooth audio, usb and aux inputs, back up camera, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

