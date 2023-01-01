Menu
2017 GMC Savana 2500

87,900 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
135" WB

135" WB

Location

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,900 KM

Vehicle Description

·                  Certified

·                  4.8L V8 engine

·                  Automatic transmission

·                  AM/FM/CD/AUX input radio

·                  Air conditioning

·                  Power windows

·                  Power locks

·                  Power steering

·                  Cabin divider

·                  Tilt steering wheel

·                  Cruise control

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra.

 

Test-drives by appointment only. Call or text 519-831-1263. Trucks, large SUVs and cargo vans as they are kept off-site.

 

1-395 Michener Rd

Guelph ON, N1K-1B4

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

