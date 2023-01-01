$37,999+ tax & licensing
519-831-1263
2017 GMC Savana 2500
135" WB
Location
Massey Motors
395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 87,900 KM
Vehicle Description
· Certified
· 4.8L V8 engine
· Automatic transmission
· AM/FM/CD/AUX input radio
· Air conditioning
· Power windows
· Power locks
· Power steering
· Cabin divider
· Tilt steering wheel
· Cruise control
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.
Taxes and Licensing Extra.
Test-drives by appointment only. Call or text 519-831-1263. Trucks, large SUVs and cargo vans as they are kept off-site.
Vehicle Features
