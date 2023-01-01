Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

105,084 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10781931
  2. 10781931
  3. 10781931
  4. 10781931
  5. 10781931
  6. 10781931
  7. 10781931
  8. 10781931
  9. 10781931
  10. 10781931
  11. 10781931
  12. 10781931
  13. 10781931
  14. 10781931
  15. 10781931
  16. 10781931
  17. 10781931
  18. 10781931
  19. 10781931
  20. 10781931
  21. 10781931
  22. 10781931
  23. 10781931
  24. 10781931
  25. 10781931
  26. 10781931
  27. 10781931
  28. 10781931
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,084KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEJ8HG219382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 219382
  • Mileage 105,084 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Backup Cam for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Backup Cam 126,643 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL FWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Ford Escape SEL FWD 157,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT-LOW KILOMETERS for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT-LOW KILOMETERS 72,376 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500