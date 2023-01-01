$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,084KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2PEJ8HG219382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 219382
- Mileage 105,084 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Backup Cam 126,643 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL FWD 157,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT-LOW KILOMETERS 72,376 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Riverside Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
Call Dealer
519-822-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2017 GMC Sierra 1500