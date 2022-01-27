Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD Certified!HeatedSeats!Alloys!4x4!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Long Box 4WD Certified!HeatedSeats!Alloys!4x4!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 8156575
  2. 8156575
Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156575
  • Stock #: 22N1724
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8HG312354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1724
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Crew Cab, Long Box Equipped with Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Backup Camera, A/C, Power Windows, Keyless Entry & More! 

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
4x4
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2013 Smart fortwo pu...
 35,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 141,000 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2014 Scion tC Sports...
 147,000 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory