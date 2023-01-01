Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

162,636 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

HD Base

HD Base

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,636KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635896
  • Stock #: 182041
  • VIN: 1GT12REG9HF182041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,636 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Crew Cab
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

