$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Base
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
162,636KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9635896
- Stock #: 182041
- VIN: 1GT12REG9HF182041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,636 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Crew Cab
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
