$17,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10534347

10534347 Stock #: 23N2219

23N2219 VIN: 2HGFC2E58HH027313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2219

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.