Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Navigation System Paddle Shifters Reverse Camera LEATHER Touch Screen USB port Lane Departure Warning Aux. Audio Input STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Forward collision alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.