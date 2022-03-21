Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

91,703 KM

Details Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Olympic Honda

519-836-0640

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Touring TOURING

Location

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-836-0640

  1. 8730188
  2. 8730188
  3. 8730188
  4. 8730188
  5. 8730188
  6. 8730188
  7. 8730188
  8. 8730188
  9. 8730188
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

91,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8730188
  • Stock #: U2423
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F99HH108719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2423
  • Mileage 91,703 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Olympic Honda

2019 Honda Civic LX
 115,427 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 79,272 KM
$28,750 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Tou...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-0640

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory