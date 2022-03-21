$25,950+ tax & licensing
$25,950
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring TOURING
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
91,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8730188
- Stock #: U2423
- VIN: 2HGFC1F99HH108719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U2423
- Mileage 91,703 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
