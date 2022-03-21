Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 7 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8730188

8730188 Stock #: U2423

U2423 VIN: 2HGFC1F99HH108719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U2423

Mileage 91,703 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.