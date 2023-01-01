Menu
2017 Honda Civic

95,828 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,828KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9623662
  Stock #: 303800
  VIN: SHHFK7G49HU303800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,828 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

