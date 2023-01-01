Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

83,852 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9623668
  • Stock #: 507808
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H90HB507808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 507808
  • Mileage 83,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
