2017 Hyundai Accent

70,071 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

SE No Accidents, Sunroof

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

70,071KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9141385
  Stock #: 1486
  VIN: KMHCT5AE3HU352081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,071 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Accent in really nice shape, no accidents and has the pretty rare sunroof option.


Other features include, heated seats, automatic transmission, bluetooth, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, aforementioned sunroof, A/C, alloy wheels and lots more.   


Great little car coming fully certified!


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

