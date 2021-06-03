$11,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7168409

7168409 Stock #: 21N1528

21N1528 VIN: KMHD84LFXHU185661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21N1528

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.