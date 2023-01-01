Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

211,385 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,385KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9487620
  Stock #: 139698
  VIN: KMHD84LF1HU139698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 139698
  • Mileage 211,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

