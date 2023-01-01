2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 9 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10240917

10240917 Stock #: 188514

188514 VIN: KM8SNDHF0HU188514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 188514

Mileage 104,988 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.