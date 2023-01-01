$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
117,335KM
Used
- Stock #: 388191
- VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU388191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,335 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
