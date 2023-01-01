Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

117,335 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,335KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109004
  • Stock #: 388191
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU388191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 388191
  • Mileage 117,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

