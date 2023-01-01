Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

165,800 KM

$15,995

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SE

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

165,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434393
  • Stock #: 327439
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41HU327439

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 327439
  • Mileage 165,800 KM

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Climate Control

Leather Wrap Wheel

Reclining Seats

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

