2017 Hyundai Tucson

125,000 KM

Details Description

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Eco AWD Certified!Sunroof!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit!

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Eco AWD Certified!Sunroof!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
  • VIN: KM8J3CA26HU280312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1816
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Ontario vehicle equipped with Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Seats and MORE!!!

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

