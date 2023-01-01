2017 Hyundai Veloster

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434390

10434390 Stock #: 305871

305871 VIN: KMHTC6AE9HU305871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.