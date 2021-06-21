2017 Jeep Cherokee

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7406921

7406921 Stock #: HW645466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.