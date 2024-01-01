$17,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
4X4 LIMITED
2017 Jeep Compass
4X4 LIMITED
105,894KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDCB8HT623923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24X5039A
- Mileage 105,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Our AWARD WINNING Pre-Owned department holds the largest selection of MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED vehicles in the Guelph Auto Mall. Each and every vehicle includes the PREMIUM GUELPH CITY MAZDA EXPERIENCE. Come in and see why it certainly is worth the drive to Guelph.
We specialize in Pre-Owned Mazda’s but when we find meticulously maintained beautiful MUST SEE vehicle in any make or model we hold on to them. If that is what you are looking for; LOOK NO FURTHER. We put our vehicles through a meticulous 160 point inspection along with our exclusive pre-owned storybook (Where it's from, safety report disclosure, car proof history disclosure) providing you complete peace of mind with your purchase.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
