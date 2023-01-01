Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

135,453 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,453KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10195647
  • Stock #: 938800
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG5HC938800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 938800
  • Mileage 135,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

