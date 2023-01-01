$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,453KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10195647
- Stock #: 938800
- VIN: 1C4RJFLG5HC938800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 938800
- Mileage 135,453 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5