2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8914165

8914165 Stock #: HC718690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.