Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

128,600 KM

Details Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9308254
  2. 9308254
  3. 9308254
  4. 9308254
  5. 9308254
  6. 9308254
  7. 9308254
  8. 9308254
  9. 9308254
  10. 9308254
  11. 9308254
  12. 9308254
  13. 9308254
  14. 9308254
  15. 9308254
  16. 9308254
  17. 9308254
  18. 9308254
  19. 9308254
  20. 9308254
  21. 9308254
  22. 9308254
  23. 9308254
  24. 9308254
  25. 9308254
  26. 9308254
  27. 9308254
Contact Seller

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308254
  • Stock #: 919631
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9HC919631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2016 Acura RDX Techn...
 105,572 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 125,691 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 90,032 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory