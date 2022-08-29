$53,995+ tax & licensing
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
128,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9308254
- Stock #: 919631
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ9HC919631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
