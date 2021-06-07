2017 Jeep Renegade

$22,788 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7336436

7336436 Stock #: HPF79525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control remote start Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Camera LEATHER Touch Screen Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor CLEAN CARFAX Rear cross traffic alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.