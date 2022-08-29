$56,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD TD6 DIESEL HSE! LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9042460
- VIN: salwr2fkxha141094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,624 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 HSE! LOW KMS! SPORT! DIESEL! We present you this 2017 Range Rover Sport HSE with the 3.0L 254 horsepower V6 diesel engine! The Range Rover Sport is one of the most popular Range Rover's available on the market, demonstrating the luxurious build quality and features along with Range Rover's famed name and the upgraded efficient diesel engine!
The Range Rover Sport is also loaded with options like the panoramic roof, heated steering wheel, heated + ventilated seats, bluetooth audio and calling, touch screen infotainment headunit, premium wood trim and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
