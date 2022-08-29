Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

70,624 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD TD6 DIESEL HSE! LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX!

4WD TD6 DIESEL HSE! LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

70,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042460
  • VIN: salwr2fkxha141094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,624 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 HSE! LOW KMS! SPORT! DIESEL! We present you this 2017 Range Rover Sport HSE with the 3.0L 254 horsepower V6 diesel engine! The Range Rover Sport is one of the most popular Range Rover's available on the market, demonstrating the luxurious build quality and features along with Range Rover's famed name and the upgraded efficient diesel engine!

The Range Rover Sport is also loaded with options like the panoramic roof, heated steering wheel, heated + ventilated seats, bluetooth audio and calling, touch screen infotainment headunit, premium wood trim and much more! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

