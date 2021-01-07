Menu
2017 Lexus IS

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2017 Lexus IS

2017 Lexus IS

200t Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more!

2017 Lexus IS

200t Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6598965
  Stock #: H5053924

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Lexus IS 200t Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. 1 owner! No accidents reported on Carfax! Ontario Vehicle! This Lexus IS 200t delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, USB Port, Leather, Dual Zone Climate Control, 17" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a tried-and-true IS 200t today!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
am/fm
Bluetooth
Leather Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER
17" Alloy Wheels
USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-XXXX

519-836-2900

