Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this certified 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Reverse Cam | Bose Audio | Bluetooth | Push to Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-3 has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!450+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2017 Mazda CX-3

99,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Reverse Cam | Bose Audio | Bluetooth | Push to Start | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
12431980

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Reverse Cam | Bose Audio | Bluetooth | Push to Start | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 12431980
  2. 12431980
  3. 12431980
  4. 12431980
  5. 12431980
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFD79H0174215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Reverse Cam | Bose Audio | Bluetooth | Push to Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-3 has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!450+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Bose Speaker System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Crew 4WD | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Trailer Brake Controller | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Crew 4WD | Power Seat | CarPlay + Android | Trailer Brake Controller | and More ! 68,981 KM $48,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD | Leather | Panoramic Sunroof | Nav | Heated Steering + Seats | B&O Audio | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD | Leather | Panoramic Sunroof | Nav | Heated Steering + Seats | B&O Audio | and More ! 41,475 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew | 5.3L | X31 | Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Controller | Heated Steering & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew | 5.3L | X31 | Bucket Seats | Trailer Brake Controller | Heated Steering & More ! 61,460 KM $61,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3