2017 Mazda CX-5

88,246 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

Touring

2017 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,246KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9001252
  Stock #: 130671
  VIN: JM3KFBCLXH0130671

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 130671
  Mileage 88,246 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
All Wheel Drive
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

