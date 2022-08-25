$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
Touring
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
88,246KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001252
- VIN: JM3KFBCLXH0130671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 130671
- Mileage 88,246 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
All Wheel Drive
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
