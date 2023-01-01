Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-5

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 9928994
  2. 9928994
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9928994
  • Stock #: 23N2102
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL2H0135667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2102
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, A/C, Power Windows, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
MOONROOF

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 156,000 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2000 Mercedes-Benz E...
 174,000 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 205,000 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory