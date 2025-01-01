$18,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Mazda CX-9
GS
2017 Mazda CX-9
GS
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,930KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TCBBY1H0142203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # C2203
- Mileage 145,930 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
2017 Honda Ridgeline 4WD Crew Cab Black Edition 136,014 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE 158,580 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE FWD 151,979 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2017 Mazda CX-9