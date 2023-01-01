2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 3 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10116045

10116045 Stock #: 4319

4319 VIN: JM1NDAM78H0106733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 21,334 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.