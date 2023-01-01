Menu
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

21,334 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Manual/ Loaded/ Low KM

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Manual/ Loaded/ Low KM

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,334KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10116045
  • Stock #: 4319
  • VIN: JM1NDAM78H0106733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on the ultimate driving adventure with the 2017 Mazda MX-5 RF GT Manual. This exceptional sports car, with only 21,334 kilometers on the odometer, is now available at our dealership. Prepare to be captivated by its sleek design, thrilling performance, and undeniable charm.

 

The Mazda MX-5 RF GT combines the classic appeal of a convertible with the added sophistication of a retractable fastback roof. With just the touch of a button, you can transform the driving experience, allowing the wind to caress your hair as you navigate the open road or enjoy the comfort of a closed cockpit during less favorable weather conditions.

 

Equipped with a manual transmission, this MX-5 RF GT offers an engaging driving experience that puts you in complete control. Its responsive handling and nimble agility make every twist and turn a sheer delight. Whether you're cruising through city streets or exploring scenic highways, this sports car delivers an exhilarating and dynamic performance that will leave you with a permanent smile.

 

Step inside the thoughtfully designed cabin and experience a world of comfort and technology. The MX-5 RF GT boasts premium features such as leather-trimmed heated seats, a Bose premium audio system, and advanced safety features that ensure peace of mind throughout your journey.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2017 Mazda MX-5 RF GT Manual with its low mileage and undeniable allure. Visit our dealership today to witness its undeniable charm, experience its thrilling performance, and immerse yourself in the pure joy of driving. Let us guide you through the process of making this remarkable sports car your own and be prepared to ignite your passion for the open road.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

