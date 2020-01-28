Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

S One Owner Clean Carfax Aero Package

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

S One Owner Clean Carfax Aero Package

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$109,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,408KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4543374
  • VIN: WDDYJ7JA7HA011976
Exterior Colour
Iridium Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

ONE OWNER LOCAL CAR, CLEAN CARFAX, AMG AERO PACKAGE, AMAZING CONDITION, 500HP SUPERCAR, AMG BLACK MULTIPSPOKE WHEELS. The 2017 AMG GT-S is hands-down one of the most beautiful vehicles for sale on the market today. With its enormous front hood, short and wide rear, narrow windshield, the AMG GT-S pays homage to classic Mercedes design ques from icons such as the original 300sl. With a Handcrafted Twin-Turbo V8 that makes 500hp, connected to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, and perfect weight distribution, this AMG GT-S is track ready, and is capable of very impressive performance numbers. Mercedes-AMG went all out to create a this beautiful supercar with an amazing dynamic exhaust, a beautiful interior, and one that puts a smile on the drivers face every time they sit in it.


Options and features include;


AMG Aerodynamic Package, Black Exclusive Nappa leather/DINAMICA with Silver accents and stitching, AMG Matte Silver Fiberglass Exclusive, High-performance Braking System, 19"/20" front/rear

AMG forged cross - spoke, 4-wheel double-wishbone AMG 3-stage Adaptive Sport Suspension, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT with RACE mode, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Navigation, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Carbon Fibre Strut Brace-Bar, Burmester Surround-Sound System, and MUCH MORE!


Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!


With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!


COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!


The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!


Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!


We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!


CARFAX available on every vehicle in our inventory!


We want your TRADE-INS!


We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory! 


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

