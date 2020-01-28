2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

ONE OWNER LOCAL CAR, CLEAN CARFAX, AMG AERO PACKAGE, AMAZING CONDITION, 500HP SUPERCAR, AMG BLACK MULTIPSPOKE WHEELS. The 2017 AMG GT-S is hands-down one of the most beautiful vehicles for sale on the market today. With its enormous front hood, short and wide rear, narrow windshield, the AMG GT-S pays homage to classic Mercedes design ques from icons such as the original 300sl. With a Handcrafted Twin-Turbo V8 that makes 500hp, connected to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, and perfect weight distribution, this AMG GT-S is track ready, and is capable of very impressive performance numbers. Mercedes-AMG went all out to create a this beautiful supercar with an amazing dynamic exhaust, a beautiful interior, and one that puts a smile on the drivers face every time they sit in it.





Options and features include;





AMG Aerodynamic Package, Black Exclusive Nappa leather/DINAMICA with Silver accents and stitching, AMG Matte Silver Fiberglass Exclusive, High-performance Braking System, 19"/20" front/rear

AMG forged cross - spoke, 4-wheel double-wishbone AMG 3-stage Adaptive Sport Suspension, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT with RACE mode, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Navigation, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Carbon Fibre Strut Brace-Bar, Burmester Surround-Sound System, and MUCH MORE!





