$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
ALL4
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
ALL4
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,728KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wmwlu1c52h2c42139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,728 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
2018 MINI Cooper Clubman Cooper FWD 79,523 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 147,801 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 157,346 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman