Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Altima

43,662 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1610117064
  2. 1610117064
  3. 1610117115
  4. 1610117116
  5. 1610117116
  6. 1610117231
  7. 1610117234
  8. 1610117234
  9. 1610117234
  10. 1610117234
  11. 1610117402
  12. 1610117406
  13. 1610117405
  14. 1610117406
  15. 1610117406
  16. 1610117406
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6373856
  • Stock #: C2731
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HN342731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C2731
  • Mileage 43,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Specializes in vehicles under $9995 - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2011 RAM 1500 ST
 206,152 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2021 Canadian Traile...
 0 KM
$13,795 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 133,352 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory