2017 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9053863
  Stock #: 304876
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP9HN304876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 304876
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

