2017 Nissan Frontier

65,814 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

4WD King Cab PRO-4X LOADED| CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,814KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9197509
  • Stock #: 4213
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV7HN750472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Aluminum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,814 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LOADED! This Nissan Frontier Pro-4X is an excellent option in the mid-sized pickup segment. With an aggressive suspension/tire/4x4 setup, class-leading cabin room, and a reliable powertrain, this Frontier is ready for whatever you throw at it. Options include: Rockford Fosgate Sound System, touch screen display, 4x4, leather interior, power seats, heated seats, reverse camera, tonneau cover, alloy wheels, side steps, 3m protective film, roof racks, heated mirrors, and more!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

