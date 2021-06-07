Menu
2017 Nissan Micra

70,300 KM

Details

2017 Nissan Micra

2017 Nissan Micra

S - Automatic, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, ABS, AM/FM Radio and more!

2017 Nissan Micra

S - Automatic, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, ABS, AM/FM Radio and more!

70,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7308434
  • Stock #: HL261994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,300 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Nissan Micra Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Micra delivers a 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows. Power Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
am/fm
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Wheel Covers

