2017 Nissan Micra

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7308434

7308434 Stock #: HL261994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.