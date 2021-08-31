2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7759074

7759074 Stock #: HC659063

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features Reverse Camera STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.